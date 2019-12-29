GenesisX (XGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,150.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $48,150.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

