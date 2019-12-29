GeoCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $797.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $615,186.00 and $797.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009671 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

