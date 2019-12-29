GET Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.12 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003654 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $25,305.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.63 or 0.06003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

