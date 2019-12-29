Gexan Market Capitalization Achieves $23,417.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $23,417.00 and approximately $10,370.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057781 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00593286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00222339 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004607 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001807 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,711,299 coins and its circulating supply is 2,388,506 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

