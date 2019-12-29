Giant Reaches Market Cap of $111,790.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Giant has a market capitalization of $111,790.00 and approximately $4,554.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including $31.10, $33.89, $18.98 and $20.33. During the last week, Giant has traded up 79.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00643185 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003231 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,683,631 coins and its circulating supply is 6,683,627 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $20.33, $11.91, $18.98, $24.71, $7.59, $31.10, $50.68, $5.63, $70.83, $33.89 and $13.92. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.