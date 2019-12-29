Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,390,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 493,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.63. 108,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

