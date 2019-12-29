GINcoin Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $55,786.00 and approximately $1,276.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.01789021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00627426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00061834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00395323 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,918,147 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,137 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

