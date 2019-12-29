Global Digital Content (GDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 97.2% higher against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $9,952.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00589134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,613,878,925 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

