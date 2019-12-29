Global Social Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,914.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, OKEx and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $16,914.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.