Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 259,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $13.50 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $287.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.33%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

