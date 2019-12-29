GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $391,769.00 and $5,046.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,460.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01825614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.03 or 0.02868879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00588900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00628754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00061926 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00395768 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,747,803 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.