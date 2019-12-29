Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Cap of $12.94 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded flat against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.71 or 0.00158839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Kraken. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $40,069.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitsane, Poloniex, Kraken, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network, Mercatox, BX Thailand, ABCC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

