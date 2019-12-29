Gnosis (GNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,704.00

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $11.37 or 0.00153628 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Kraken. Gnosis has a market cap of $12.56 million and $21,704.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Poloniex, Upbit, Kraken, Bancor Network, BX Thailand, ABCC, HitBTC, Bitsane, Mercatox, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

