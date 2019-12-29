GoByte (GBX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,160.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $157,291.00 and $8,160.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,596,466 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.