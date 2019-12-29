GoHelpFund Achieves Market Cap of $16,447.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $16,447.00 and $14,532.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

