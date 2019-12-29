GoldBlocks (GB) Market Cap Reaches $33,578.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $33,578.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

