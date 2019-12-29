GoldBlocks (GB) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Bleutrade. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $33,336.00 and $3.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00599586 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

