GoldCoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 43.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $754,486.00 and approximately $39,018.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009690 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

