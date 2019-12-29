GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $234,690.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $234,690.00 and approximately $2,541.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 112.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032517 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003883 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.