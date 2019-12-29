GoldMint 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $241.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $305,923.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

