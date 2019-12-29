Golem (GNT) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC and Iquant. In the last week, Golem has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Koinex, Iquant, Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Ethfinex, YoBit, ABCC, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Binance, Bithumb, DragonEX, Zebpay, Bittrex, BitBay, Poloniex, Cryptopia, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Huobi, WazirX, BigONE, Tidex, Gate.io, Braziliex, BitMart and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

