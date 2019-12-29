Golem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.87 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, OOOBTC and Iquant. Golem has a market cap of $28.72 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, BitMart, DragonEX, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Mercatox, GOPAX, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Binance, WazirX, Bithumb, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Huobi, YoBit, Poloniex, Tidex, Koinex, OKEx, Upbit, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, BigONE, BitBay, Cryptopia, Iquant, Liqui, ABCC, Tux Exchange, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.