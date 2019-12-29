Golos Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Golos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. Golos has a total market cap of $269,446.00 and $362.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golos has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Golos

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 185,409,663 coins. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official website is golos.io.

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

