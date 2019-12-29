Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDP shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

