Graft (GRFT) Price Tops $0.0005

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Graft has a total market cap of $268,065.00 and approximately $13,177.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00629365 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002508 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

