Graft Hits Market Cap of $265,736.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $265,736.00 and approximately $13,193.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00626693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.