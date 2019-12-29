Graphcoin (GRPH) Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00643215 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001124 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.