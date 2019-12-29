Graviocoin Market Capitalization Tops $414,316.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $414,316.00 and approximately $1,284.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,231,827,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,032,191 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

