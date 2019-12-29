Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 420,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,890.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Green Plains by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

