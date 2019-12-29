Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Critical Review

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $54.67 million 4.55 $17.48 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million 4.84 $30.40 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp.

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 31.80% 16.29% 1.40% Hingham Institution for Savings 30.38% 14.40% 1.30%

Risk & Volatility

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greene County Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Greene County Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 14 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

