GreenMed (GRMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00189902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.01342691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00124359 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

