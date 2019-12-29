GreenPower Price Tops $0.0033 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. GreenPower has a total market cap of $10.66 million and $1,979.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial.

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

