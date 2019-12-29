GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $1,007.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex and C-CEX.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

