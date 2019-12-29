Grin Hits Market Cap of $29.68 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00013426 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LBank, Coinall and Bisq. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and $25.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,931,360 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, KuCoin, TradeOgre, LBank, Bisq, BitForex and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

