Grin Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00013385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinall, Hotbit and Bisq. Grin has a market cap of $29.65 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,976,660 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, KuCoin, LBank, Bisq, TradeOgre and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

