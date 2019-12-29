Guider (GDR) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Guider has a market capitalization of $22,325.00 and $6,701.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Guider token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

