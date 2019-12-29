Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0065

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex and GuldenTrader. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $3.24 million and $11,333.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00587836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 502,657,367 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange, GuldenTrader, Nocks and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

