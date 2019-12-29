Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 29,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 23.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $477.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 3,660,115 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

