GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report sales of $100.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,406.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $302.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $305.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $561.08 million, with estimates ranging from $499.60 million to $663.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

GWPH stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.16.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

