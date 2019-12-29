H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.95 Million

Brokerages expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to announce $488.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.90 million and the highest is $490.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $468.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.39 on Friday. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

