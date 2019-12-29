H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 32,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 90.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,605,000 after purchasing an additional 795,172 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

HRB stock remained flat at $$23.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

