Hacken (HKN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,201.00

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Hacken token can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Hacken has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $420,869.00 and $2,201.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05960053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken (CRYPTO:HKN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.