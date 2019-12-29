Halo Platform (HALO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,303.00

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. Halo Platform has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $10,303.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Halo Platform has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halo Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Halo Platform Profile

Halo Platform’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,329,934,400 coins and its circulating supply is 5,326,360,111 coins. Halo Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@haloplatform. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform.

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halo Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halo Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.