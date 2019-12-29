Happycoin (HPC) Trading Up 38.3% This Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 51.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $810,429.00 and approximately $381.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00596978 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000799 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,237,175 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

