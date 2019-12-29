Happycoin Market Cap Hits $807,337.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Happycoin has a market cap of $807,337.00 and $380.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded up 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00048165 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00601380 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001338 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,237,175 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.