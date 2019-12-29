Harmony Price Reaches $0.0049 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.