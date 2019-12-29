Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:HHS remained flat at $$3.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820. Harte Hanks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

