HashBX (HBX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 53.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $350.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,846,795 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

