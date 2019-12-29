HashCoin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $711,303.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.06106036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001166 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

