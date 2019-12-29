Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $737,321.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

